As Republic Services (RSG) Share Value Rose, Hilton Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $1.65 Million; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Share Value Rose While Origin Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Stake by $573,300

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc. (RSG) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 20,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 290,914 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.38M, up from 270,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.68. About 477,330 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 114,700 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, down from 126,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 1.47M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Group holds 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 11,041 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.06% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 350,280 shares. Omers Administration Corporation owns 62,200 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab, a California-based fund reported 925,876 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Public Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). East Coast Asset accumulated 4,375 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation holds 25,193 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.19% or 33,931 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 21,789 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 4.30 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Lp. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 502,043 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Numerixs Inv Technology reported 7,400 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assoc has 39,078 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 40,556 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 1,022 shares to 427 shares, valued at $128,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 622,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,842 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD).

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Waste Management vs. Republic Services – Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Asset Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Republic Services Too Expensive At This Time – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Buy-and-Hold Stocks to Own Forever – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins holds 350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 6,394 shares. Bluemountain Capital Lc holds 66,026 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 87,413 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech Incorporated has invested 0.06% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 79,900 shares. National Pension Service accumulated 250,327 shares. Kemnay Advisory Inc holds 0.23% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 22,153 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 338,049 shares stake. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 435 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) invested in 0% or 53 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.22% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Paloma Prtn Mgmt owns 101,116 shares. Cadence Cap Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 6,165 shares. Ent Financial Service holds 134 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like HollyFrontier Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HFC) 16% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 121,300 shares to 124,268 shares, valued at $9.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 149,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 31.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $1.98 per share. HFC’s profit will be $218.69 million for 8.97 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.61% negative EPS growth.