As Republic Services (RSG) Share Value Rose, Bank Of New York Mellon Has Boosted Holding; American Financial Group Stake In Viacom New (VIAB) Was Has Increased

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 27,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.60M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.14. About 1.14 million shares traded or 10.54% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 785,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.45M, up from 695,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 3.30 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 24/04/2018 – Engadget: Viacom perseveres with Snapchat-exclusive TV shows; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom can get a lot more value from other players, says B. Riley FBR’s Barton Crockett; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Net $266M; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 02/04/2018 – CBS set to make below-market bid for Viacom; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 12/04/2018 – CBS CEO Les Moonves could make up to $280 million if Shari Redstone fires him over embattled CBS-Viacom merger; 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves; 02/04/2018 – CBS will make a bid to buy Viacom

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $366.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 18,977 shares to 176,179 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 103,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.25M shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A).

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 352,425 shares to 560,624 shares, valued at $30.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdvwireless Inc by 30,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).