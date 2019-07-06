As Republic Services (RSG) Share Price Rose, Hilton Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Position in Facebook (FB) Lowered by $8.49 Million as Valuation Rose

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc. (RSG) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 20,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 290,914 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.38 million, up from 270,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $87.5. About 344,939 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 51,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 86,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/04/2018 – Facebook used to hate pre-roll video ads. Now it’s changing its mind:; 03/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s upper ranks have looked very familiar for a very long time. Of the top 14 or so executives not named Mark Zuckerberg, the average tenure is 9.5+ years. All of these people, except CFO Dave Wehner, worked at Facebook before its 2012 IPO; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg starts testifying in U.S. Senate hearing; 03/05/2018 – Facebook will be ‘a better place’ now that it’s tightening restrictions, say F8 attendees; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new team dedicated to the blockchain. Messenger’s David Marcus is going to run it; 05/04/2018 – UK’S ICO SAYS FACEBOOK HAS BEEN CO-OPERATING WITH US; IT IS TOO EARLY TO SAY WHETHER THEY ARE SUFFICIENT UNDER THE LAW; 15/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s dual role at Facebook helm draws more fire; 20/03/2018 – JUST IN: U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing Facebook over use of personal data – report; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester Defends Montanans’ Privacy, Holds Facebook Accountable for Breach of Trust

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 1,022 shares to 427 shares, valued at $128,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (Prn) (IWM) by 4,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,810 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $367,410 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Provise Group Incorporated Llc has invested 0.08% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Sandy Spring Comml Bank accumulated 101 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.17% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 3,044 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 6,570 were accumulated by Intrust Bancshares Na. 349 were reported by Ftb Incorporated. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 2,058 shares. Moreover, Korea Investment Corporation has 0.03% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Ifrah Fincl Inc holds 2,540 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.15% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Brighton Jones Lc holds 0.05% or 5,457 shares. Rwwm reported 1.09% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comparing Labor In The Waste Industry, Part 2: Why Republic Services Is The Undisputed Labor King – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste stocks downgraded by Stifel, seeing recycling headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Republic Services (RSG) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Niche Industry Is Crushing the Market – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.36 billion for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: FB, NFLX, GILD, TSLA – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “High Risk? Cannabis Sector’s Legal Conflict Puts Investors In Haze – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 18, 2019 : MGI, FB, AMD, BYND, QQQ, SNAP, TLT, BHVN, STM, BAC, NOK, GE – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) one worry is the growing push by regulators and politicians to crack down on Big Tech – Live Trading News” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook target boosted on Libra potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.