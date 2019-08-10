As Republic Services (RSG) Market Valuation Rose, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Increased Holding; Marietta Investment Partners Trimmed Stake in Simon Property Group (SPG) as Valuation Declined

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 3,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 10,820 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, up from 7,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.95. About 849,657 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Simon Property Group (SPG) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 3,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 27,258 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, down from 30,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Simon Property Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $154.95. About 1.20M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 239,901 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp reported 349,976 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct invested in 0.01% or 2,966 shares. Pnc Serv Grp holds 31,827 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 277,736 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Rhumbline Advisers reported 416,355 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management holds 0.29% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 63,341 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 5,509 are held by Eqis Management. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa owns 567,758 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Ltd Company reported 0.05% stake. Franklin Res has 1.02M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 143 are held by Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited Com. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Republic Services Unveils 2030 Sustainability Goals – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Teamsters File EEOC Charges Against Republic Services In Memphis – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Principal Finance Gp has 0.83% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Whalerock Point Prns Lc stated it has 1,549 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc reported 1,300 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 46 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 2.60M shares. Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns 1.07M shares. Adelante Capital Management Ltd holds 1.07 million shares or 9.55% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Pcl invested 0.15% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Raymond James Na invested in 0.08% or 7,170 shares. Bridges Mngmt has 1,170 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp reported 9,404 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.27% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bahl And Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 822,212 shares. Maryland Mngmt stated it has 5,186 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 1,619 shares.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Simon Property Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPG) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “9 Reasons to Buy Simon Property Group and Never Sell – The Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sears Is Closing a Bunch of Stores (Again) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,982 shares to 40,143 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 15,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).