As Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Stock Value Declined, Schaller Investment Group Has Cut Its Holding by $688,000; Keysight Technologies Com (KEYS) Stake Raised by Horizon Investments Llc

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 172,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.52M, down from 3.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.435. About 29,701 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc Com (KEYS) by 229.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 7,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 10,511 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $944,000, up from 3,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $99.04. About 300,580 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M

Schaller Investment Group Inc, which manages about $183.86M and $128.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metro Bank Plc Ordf by 191,000 shares to 912,164 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,422 activity. $24,850 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares were bought by WILDSTEIN HARRIS. Shares for $24,342 were bought by Flocco Theodore J JR on Wednesday, May 15. MADONNA HARRY also bought $51,017 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) on Tuesday, May 21. Spevak Barry bought $24,167 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. $29,520 worth of stock was bought by TIERNEY BRIAN on Wednesday, May 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.12 million shares or 2.95% less from 27.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,684 were reported by Provise Management Grp Limited Liability Corporation. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Swiss Financial Bank reported 87,600 shares. Renaissance Ltd Co invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Bessemer Group reported 4,100 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). 29,229 are owned by Fsi Ltd Liability Com. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Rhumbline Advisers holds 64,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 11,107 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Schaller Inv Grp accumulated 3.36 million shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 27,972 shares.

More notable recent Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Republic First Bancorp’s Expansion Plans Are Fully Underway And Already Showing Results – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2014, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Republic Bank Wins First Place in Overall Quality at New Jersey Banking Choice Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Republic First hires two ex-Beneficial execs to run retail in Pa., N.J. – Philadelphia Business Journal” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Republic First Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FRBK) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Bank set to enter New York City this summer – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv C (NYSE:FIS) by 28,071 shares to 2,315 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Flavorsfragra Co (NYSE:IFF) by 16,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,893 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Keysight (KEYS) in Q3 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Credo Announces the HiWire Consortium for Standardization and Certification of Active Electrical Cables (AEC) – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Friess Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company, Wyoming-based fund reported 220,946 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.07% or 289,476 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield reported 251 shares. 18,679 were reported by Mengis Cap Mgmt. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Stephens Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Co accumulated 52,787 shares. Moreover, Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 8,040 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 337,451 shares. Omers Administration Corp holds 0% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv holds 44,185 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset stated it has 941,804 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Asset owns 13,046 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). M&R Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).