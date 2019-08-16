As Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Stock Declined, Holder Schaller Investment Group Cut Stake by $1.31 Million; Wex (WEX) Holding Maintained by Swiss National Bank

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 195,451 shares traded or 24.45% up from the average. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 78,526 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08M, up from 76,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $194.5. About 218,344 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WEX Is A Buy On The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WEX Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WEX’s Fleet Division Kicks Off WEX SPARK Global Fleet 2019 Conference Today – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wex, Inc. (WEX) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q3 EPS Guidance Below Consensus, FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Llc owns 976,075 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd reported 3,330 shares. Aperio Ltd reported 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.04% or 26,600 shares. Element Limited Company has 0.1% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 16,855 shares. Fiera invested in 2,450 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William And Communication Il reported 387,024 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 3,945 shares stake. 100 are held by Optimum Advsrs. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Tiverton Asset Lc stated it has 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). State Street reported 1.02M shares stake. Bath Savings Trust Company holds 16,221 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 44,577 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 21 shares in its portfolio.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 237,400 shares to 421,000 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 526,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.05M shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust LP holds 50,437 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested in 93,500 shares. Fmr Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Millennium Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 605,672 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 3.31 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) or 13,767 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 30,165 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Schaller Gru reported 3.54M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).