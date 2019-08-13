As Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Schaller Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.31 Million; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Camden Asset Management LP Has Lifted Holding

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.54M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.105. About 19,086 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37M, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $215.66. About 434,170 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd owns 177,038 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 38,696 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fsi Group Inc Ltd Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 434,515 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd holds 0% or 268,233 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Northern Trust reported 0% stake. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd owns 37,700 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd holds 0.32% or 605,672 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 33,937 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Fmr has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Architects Incorporated accumulated 4,000 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp holds 0% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,422 activity. The insider Spevak Barry bought 5,000 shares worth $24,167. The insider MADONNA HARRY bought $51,017. On Tuesday, May 14 the insider Jacobs Lisa R. bought $14,026. Shares for $24,850 were bought by WILDSTEIN HARRIS on Thursday, May 16. TIERNEY BRIAN bought $29,520 worth of stock or 6,000 shares.

