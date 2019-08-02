As Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Schaller Investment Group Decreased Its Stake by $1.31 Million; Hamlin Capital Management Maintains Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 440,935 shares traded or 212.35% up from the average. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 88,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 508,645 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.41M, up from 420,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 2.11 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 52,948 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $97.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 79,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24M shares, and cut its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.18% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora owns 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 350 shares. Amica Mutual invested in 0.25% or 20,914 shares. Petrus Trust Lta has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.36% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 2.07M are owned by Neuberger Berman Lc. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 195 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 354 shares. 838,662 are owned by Bahl Gaynor. 5,095 are owned by First Foundation Advisors. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 168,269 shares. 93,081 are held by Foundation Resource Inc. Chilton Inv Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 51,824 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Storm threat closes Phillips 66 Louisiana refinery – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top MLP Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 07/26/2019: PSX,E,EQT,COG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) holds 3,742 shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant LP has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Financial Architects reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). 93,500 were reported by Swiss Bank. Fsi Group Inc Lc accumulated 2.46% or 434,515 shares. Provise Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 12,684 shares. Pnc Gru reported 5,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 107,215 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Com Ny has 0.01% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). 68,911 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Moreover, Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.09% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). 88,690 are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability. Renaissance Technologies Limited has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 268,233 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 33,937 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company reported 7,561 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/18/2019 – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Republic Bank Hires Somers Point Store Manager – GlobeNewswire” published on November 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Republic First Bancorp’s Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Verastem’s (NASDAQ:VSTM) Devastating 85% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Bank Returns to Haddonfield for Small Business Saturday Celebration – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,422 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $24,850 was made by WILDSTEIN HARRIS on Thursday, May 16. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $51,017 was made by MADONNA HARRY on Tuesday, May 21. Flocco Theodore J JR had bought 5,000 shares worth $24,342. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider TIERNEY BRIAN bought $29,520. 1,500 shares were bought by Jacobs Lisa R., worth $7,500 on Friday, April 26.