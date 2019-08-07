As Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Market Valuation Declined, Schaller Investment Group Lowered Holding by $1.31 Million; Citigroup (C) Shareholder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Cut Its Position by $354,715 as Share Price Rose

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57 million, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 211,837 shares traded or 40.77% up from the average. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 5,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 470 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 6,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 10.51 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 14% in 2018, Citi Leads; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cyber security consortium; 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways; 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 08/05/2018 – SOFI IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER CITIGROUP EXEC RICHARD GARSIDE

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apparently, Some Traders Are Nervous About Bank Earnings – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup posts `solid” Q2 numbers – Regents Research – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Republic Bank Returns to Haddonfield for Small Business Saturday Celebration – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is First Bancorp (FBP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Republic First Bancorp’s Expansion Plans Are Fully Underway And Already Showing Results – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2014. More interesting news about Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/18/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons to Invest in Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Stock Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.