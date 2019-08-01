As Republic Bancorp Ky Cl A (RBCAA) Share Price Declined, Seizert Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding by $1.02 Million; Taurus Asset Management Has Raised Applied Matls (AMAT) Position by $1.56 Million

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Republic Bancorp Ky Cl A (RBCAA) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 23,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.51% . The institutional investor held 51,413 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 74,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Republic Bancorp Ky Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $985.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 10,531 shares traded. Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) has declined 2.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RBCAA News: 19/04/2018 – Republic Bancorp Kentucky 1Q EPS $1.32; 19/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANCORP 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.21 (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – Republic Bancorp Kentucky Declares Dividend of 24.2c; 19/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANCORP INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE OF $1.32; 26/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANK GHANA TO RAISE 255M CEDIS THROUGH RIGHTS OFFER; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 19/04/2018 – DJ Republic Bancorp Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RBCAA); 26/04/2018 – REPUBLIC BANK GHANA CHAIRMAN ZWENNES COMMENTS AT AGM IN ACCRA; 23/04/2018 – Valley Republic Bancorp – First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – Republic Bancorp, Inc. Reports 37% Year-Over-Year Increase in First Quarter Net Income

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 64.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 40,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 101,760 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 61,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.23. About 6.09M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:MATW) by 33,234 shares to 64,300 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 2,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold RBCAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 5.24 million shares or 0.36% more from 5.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nantahala Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA). Bessemer Group holds 0% or 24,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) for 14,707 shares. Prudential Fincl has 40,905 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zebra Capital Lc owns 8,252 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation reported 85,562 shares. Zacks holds 14,138 shares. 197 are held by Denali Advsrs Lc. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 6,101 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Invest Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 839,828 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 24,301 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested in 2,363 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny accumulated 2,246 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.01% in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $154,860 activity. Shares for $13,488 were sold by DeWeese Steven E on Wednesday, January 30.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,400 shares to 181,527 shares, valued at $23.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 78,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).