As Repligen (RGEN) Share Value Rose, Algert Global Has Lifted by $347,274 Its Holding; Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose While Inverness Counsel Has Decreased Holding by $1.89 Million

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 9,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,829 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.72M, down from 138,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $214.44. About 2.96M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 5,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 31,762 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 25,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 618,844 shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 60.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) by 26,277 shares to 579,093 shares, valued at $33.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 32,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.35 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

