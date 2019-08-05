As Repligen (RGEN) Share Value Rose, Algert Global Has Boosted Position; As Enbridge (ENB) Valuation Declined, Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Cut by $2.70 Million Its Stake

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 5,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The hedge fund held 31,762 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 25,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 837,899 shares traded or 46.37% up from the average. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 166,712 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $32.93. About 4.79M shares traded or 54.76% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12,254 shares to 5,618 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cactus Inc by 27,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,830 shares, and cut its stake in Pure Storage Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.77 million shares or 0.33% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Management Corp invested in 5,000 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.04% or 76,395 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Company Delaware holds 551 shares. Tygh Capital Management accumulated 1.41% or 135,450 shares. North Star Asset Management invested in 147,484 shares. Guggenheim Capital owns 7,171 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 50,658 shares. Westpac Corp holds 94,885 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). One Trading LP holds 6,361 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Awm Investment stated it has 121,000 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 4,207 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 6,622 shares.