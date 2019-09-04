As Repligen (RGEN) Share Price Rose, Fiera Capital Upped Stake; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Uss Investment Management LTD Has Raised by $39.40 Million Its Position

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 216,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.37M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433.11M, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.33. About 6.92M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 5,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 40,747 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 34,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $90.85. About 449,572 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 450,000 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $24.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 770,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.77 million shares or 0.33% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 710,088 shares. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 81,128 shares stake. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 5.65 million shares. Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 41,400 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Nbw Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.58% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 35,941 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 32,884 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 7,171 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 615,746 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Northern Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). First Mercantile Trust Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,985 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock N Y Mun Income Tr (BNY) by 32,195 shares to 89,052 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 105,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

