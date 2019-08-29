As Repligen (RGEN) Market Value Rose, Holder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Decreased Its Position by $583,451; As Etrade Financial (ETFC) Valuation Declined, Holder Kennedy Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Etrade Financial Corporation (ETFC) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 10,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 85,896 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, up from 75,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Etrade Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98B market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 1.08 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 9,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 56,742 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, down from 66,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $92.75. About 103,011 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 21,088 shares to 48,027 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 12,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,333 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simmons First National Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 431,488 shares to 457,544 shares, valued at $11.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sm Energy Company (NYSE:SM) by 22,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 864,292 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).