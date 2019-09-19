As Repligen (RGEN) Market Valuation Rose, Algert Global Has Decreased by $833,850 Its Holding; Pl Capital Advisors Stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Has Trimmed by $19.11 Million

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 9,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The hedge fund held 21,952 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, down from 31,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $82.17. About 39,967 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) by 49.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 910,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The institutional investor held 917,285 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.99 million, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $494.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 5,156 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors

More notable recent Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Repligen’s (NASDAQ:RGEN) Share Price Gain Of 273% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stephens sees 48% upside in Cerus in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IJT, RGEN, AJRD, STRA – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Repligen Corporation Announces Closing of Public Offerings of $138.1 Million of Common Stock and $287.5 Million of 0.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $270.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dropbox Inc by 59,177 shares to 72,545 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Ozk by 43,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $10.31M for 102.71 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 43.72 million shares or 9.91% more from 39.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 76,955 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 73,010 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability owns 18,189 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 108,280 are held by Matarin Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Mutual Of America Mgmt owns 65,755 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell Associate Ltd reported 980 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Ser stated it has 4,206 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Group reported 0.02% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 24,278 shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Stifel Financial reported 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Mackenzie Financial holds 0.02% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) or 84,160 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co owns 5,153 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 794,132 shares. Moreover, Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 3,522 shares.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $339.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 9,900 shares to 271,400 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Independent Bank reports CFO transition – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces the Expansion of Its 2019 Share Repurchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Date for Its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Date for Its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since September 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $19,565 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold IBCP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.65 million shares or 6.57% less from 17.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 1,547 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 18,178 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 315,852 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) or 34,758 shares. 1,898 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Signaturefd Llc has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 5,065 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 25,199 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Wright & Assocs has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Virginia Retirement System Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 16,100 shares. Northern invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). 12,986 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fj Cap Limited Company invested in 603,000 shares or 1.26% of the stock. D E Shaw Inc owns 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 163,309 shares.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25 million for 10.98 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.