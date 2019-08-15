As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Greenwich Wealth Management Lowered Its Stake by $668,100; Bhp Group LTD (Put) (BHP) Position Has Lifted by Walleye Trading Llc

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 868,831 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (Put) (BHP) by 253.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 142,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 198,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.83M, up from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 2.23 million shares traded or 18.13% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 23/04/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; BHP Billiton, Fresenius and Royal Philips Trade Actively; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX TO PARTICIPATE IN MEXICO’S UPCOMING UNCONVENTIONAL AUCTION, COULD LOOK FOR PARTNERS TO FORM CONSORTIA -CEO; 07/03/2018 – BHP VP OF EXPLORATION NIALL MCCORMACK COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK; 18/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN PROSECUTORS, MINING COMPANY SAMARCO TO ASK COURT FOR ADDITIONAL TIME TO CONCLUDE COMPENSATION PLAN FOR VICTIMS OF DAM DISASTER – PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE; 08/03/2018 – BHP CFO SAYS CO. WILL CONTINUE TO REVIEW DUAL STRUCTURE; 08/03/2018 – BHP CONTINUES TO SEE STRONG FUTURE POTASH DEMAND GROWTH: CFO; 05/03/2018 – BHP SAYS THERE ARE NO TALKS WITH BHP ON SAMARCO DIVESTMENT; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE & BHP ENTERED INTO PACT IN RELATION ON SCARBOROUGH; 23/03/2018 – TOKYO — The U.S. imposition of controversial import tariffs is “regrettable,” said Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, warning that such action risks sparking a trade war

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (Put) (NYSE:PNW) by 6,600 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Usa Inc (Put) (NYSE:MUSA) by 27,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK).