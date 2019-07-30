As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Valuation Rose, Greenwich Wealth Management Cut Its Holding; Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Price Rose While Hightower Advisors Lifted by $39.18 Million Its Holding

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 305,344 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 49280% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 246,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,900 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.26 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.53. About 1.45M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank De has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Advsr Preferred Lc reported 5,397 shares. Citadel Lc stated it has 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 7,188 shares or 0% of the stock. 11,346 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Tower Limited Co (Trc) invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Moreover, Wolverine Asset has 0.02% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 60,043 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 61,912 shares. D E Shaw And Co invested in 907,219 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brandes Invest Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 36,998 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 1.78 million shares. 83,526 are owned by Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.01% or 894,297 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27M for 11.89 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F also sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Inv Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2,579 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Merchants Corporation invested in 0.83% or 32,299 shares. Signature Estate And Investment Limited Liability Corporation has 2.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 629 are held by Mcf Advisors Ltd Llc. Northstar Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 2,143 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 3,118 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. King Wealth has 0.16% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pathstone Family Office Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bain Equity Management Limited Liability Com holds 4.2% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 276,757 shares. Financial Svcs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,648 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.37% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0.64% or 371,826 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Co invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Joint Corp by 30,000 shares to 361,800 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 45,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,624 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).

