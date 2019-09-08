As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Greenwich Wealth Management Trimmed Stake; Valueact Holdings LP Has Upped Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holding by $104.58 Million

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 446,225 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 29.52M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, up from 27.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.52M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.13M for 12.43 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc owns 11,112 shares. D E Shaw holds 907,219 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd owns 118,845 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs invested in 0.01% or 1.27 million shares. Loomis Sayles Communications LP reported 243 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 17,203 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Moreover, Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 30,420 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1.17 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Company. Maverick Cap stated it has 390,130 shares. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). State Common Retirement Fund owns 42,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 695,729 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 34,897 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcosa Inc by 1.40M shares to 5.74M shares, valued at $175.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.