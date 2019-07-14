As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Value Rose, Greenwich Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake by $668,100; Jnba Financial Advisors Increased Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 71.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 458 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,098 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Infor Announces Coleman A.l. for Healthcare; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business The new “head tax” is aimed at addressing the city’s homelessness crisis; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 27/05/2018 – Probes, Cyberattack Distract Atlanta as It Tries to Woo Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders an evaluation of the Postal Service following his criticism of Amazon; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 403,771 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Glazer Capital Ltd stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 52,433 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt, California-based fund reported 10,260 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Brandes Invest Prtnrs LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Barclays Public Limited reported 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Signia Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 155,241 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of owns 25,500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.13% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 188,180 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt accumulated 148,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Ameriprise Financial accumulated 0% or 454,981 shares. Maverick Capital stated it has 390,130 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.28M for 12.42 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64M and $465.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 28,160 shares to 128,533 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,218 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).