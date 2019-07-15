As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Rose, Water Island Capital Has Trimmed Position; Harvey Partners Lowered Acuity Brands (AYI) Holding by $996,000 as Stock Price Rose

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 456,197 shares traded or 15.59% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS: PURCHASE OF IOTA ENGINEERING; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY SEES PRICE OF SOME LED COMPONENTS CONTINUING TO DECLINE; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 560,384 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Ltd holds 14,004 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Ltd owns 2,666 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And holds 0.07% or 20,853 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 193,244 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 298,409 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hbk LP accumulated 32,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 23 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Lc accumulated 9,616 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0% or 36 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 13,766 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 9,643 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has 5,487 shares. 20,849 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Moreover, Investec Asset has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 23,439 shares.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.28M for 12.41 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 73,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 693,237 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 559,178 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 18,284 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 39,859 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtnrs owns 3,698 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Geode Cap Management Ltd stated it has 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Moreover, Us State Bank De has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Susquehanna Int Grp Incorporated Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can stated it has 59,705 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd reported 1,280 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 6,111 shares. Products Prns Ltd invested in 0.18% or 152,900 shares.