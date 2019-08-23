As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Rose, Holder Water Island Capital Has Cut by $38.63 Million Its Position; Aflac (AFL) Holder Caprock Group Decreased Its Position

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 7,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 5,666 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 12,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 5.03 million shares traded or 59.82% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 568,750 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,161 shares to 16,968 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61M for 11.46 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,922 shares to 8,301 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.