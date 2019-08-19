As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Rose, Holder Signia Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $2.55 Million; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Stake In Honeywell Intl (HON) Was Lifted

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 45.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 127,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 155,241 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 282,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 1.04M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 153,893 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.46M, up from 142,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 86,513 shares to 3,720 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) by 18,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 815,802 shares, and cut its stake in John Hancock Exchange Traded.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Lc stated it has 141,100 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,337 shares. First Mercantile Co invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 299,618 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Monetary Group owns 31,960 shares. Private Advisor Limited Company reported 57,062 shares stake. Btr Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co owns 62,838 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Indiana-based Spectrum Mngmt Group has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dana Advsr Inc accumulated 17,945 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 7,127 shares in its portfolio. California-based Apriem Advsrs has invested 0.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fort Point Capital Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). State Street invested in 29.59 million shares or 0.37% of the stock.

