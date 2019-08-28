As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Rose, Greenwich Wealth Management Has Lowered by $668,100 Its Stake; As Bio (TECH) Share Price Rose, Hanseatic Management Services Lowered Stake by $744,480

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 360,096 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 267 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 4,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $190.74. About 66,159 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 94,165 shares. 10,189 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Strs Ohio reported 37,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 109,478 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 422,739 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 12,432 shares or 0% of the stock. Fund Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 53,775 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1,272 shares. New York-based State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Optimum Invest Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Axa stated it has 46,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ajo LP reported 221,415 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il owns 50,332 shares. Hanseatic Management Serv invested in 0.06% or 267 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Com owns 14,067 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Tributary Capital Management Ltd Llc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 14,355 shares. Papp L Roy Assoc has 4,945 shares. New York-based Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.35% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Regions Financial reported 72 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 80,505 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs stated it has 3,483 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 14,917 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Earnest Ltd Llc stated it has 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $95.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2,384 shares to 3,488 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).