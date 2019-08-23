As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Shares Rose, Shareholder Signia Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $2.55 Million; Columbia Asset Management Increased Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $438,912; Stock Price Declined

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 45.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 127,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 155,241 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 282,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $24.82. About 398,327 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 1,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,164 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, up from 19,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $356.43. About 9.41 million shares traded or 117.97% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 16/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Makes 166 Times A Typical Boeing Worker — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – BOEING UPDATED 787 PRODUCTION COST BALANCE ON WEBSITE; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Defense, Space & Security Revenue $5.76 Billio; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT; 12/04/2018 – NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOV’T ON TUESDAY, BRINGS DEAL CLOSER; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Incorporated invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 44,366 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 27,470 shares. Cap Fund Sa has invested 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Kbc Nv owns 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 60,036 shares. Kepos Capital Lp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.27% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Principal Fin reported 0.01% stake. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited reported 0.06% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De accumulated 39,859 shares. 15,098 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 40,987 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 3,627 shares. D E Shaw And owns 907,219 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation stated it has 36,600 shares.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Rent-A-Center (RCII) Keep Earnings Streak Alive in Q2? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rent-A-Center Earnings: RCII Stock Slides Despite Q1 EPS, Sales Beats – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Skechers, Rent-A-Center, Crocs, Lincoln Educational and Funko – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood And Palmer Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 252 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 7,787 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 84,027 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Buckingham Asset has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Washington Trust has invested 2.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cls Invs Limited has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Barclays Public Limited accumulated 983,933 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Incorporated holds 9,302 shares. First City Mngmt stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The New York-based Tirschwell Loewy Inc has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 705 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Woodstock Corp invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Element Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Federated Inc Pa invested in 0.09% or 92,899 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fitch: Boeing’s Credit Rating Could Be Cut – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Qantas’ Nonstop New York And London To Sydney May Provide Cargo Opportunity – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Steadier Ground As Yields Stabilize, But Aftershocks Can’t Bee Ruled Out – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.