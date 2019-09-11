As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Share Value Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Cut Position; Insperity Com (NSP) Shareholder Hillsdale Investment Management Increased Holding

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NSP) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 24,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 20,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Insperity Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $100.58. About 10,270 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 67.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.92. About 20,635 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,480 shares to 380 shares, valued at $49,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 19,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,600 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Camarda Financial Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 46 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 64,627 shares. Brinker holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 2,052 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Co invested in 3,068 shares. Matarin Capital Management invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Mackenzie Fin reported 133,617 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 83,298 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 3,734 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 251 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,351 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Communications owns 11,258 shares. New Amsterdam Prns Limited Liability Co New York holds 63,215 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) or 665,513 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0.02% or 14,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,998 were accumulated by Brandes Inv Prtn Limited Partnership. Advsr Preferred has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 18,897 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 52,433 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Tower Research Limited (Trc) has 747 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gru invested in 0.01% or 125,200 shares. Hennessy Advsr stated it has 178,800 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership holds 29,594 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust & has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Rhumbline Advisers holds 134,384 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 42,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% or 58,340 shares. Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited holds 0.12% or 12,053 shares.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.14 million for 12.96 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.