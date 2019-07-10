As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Share Value Rose, Greenwich Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake by $668,100; 3M Co Com (MMM) Holder Orrstown Financial Services Decreased Its Stake

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.63. About 642,003 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 72.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,302 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271,000, down from 4,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.25B market cap company. It closed at $165.7 lastly. It is down 15.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 221,415 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 118,845 shares. 178,800 are held by Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr Inc holds 0% or 18,295 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated accumulated 360,026 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eqis Cap Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 10,260 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). D E Shaw And Com Inc has 907,219 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Signia Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.92% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Whittier Co invested in 0% or 1,125 shares. Campbell & Com Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Susquehanna International Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 174,666 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1,692 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.28 million for 12.33 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 21,627 shares to 22,447 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Electric Co (NYSE:AEP) by 6,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.31 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

