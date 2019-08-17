As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Market Valuation Rose, Greenwich Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position; Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Valuation Declined While Mangrove Partners Boosted Holding

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The hedge fund held 300,791 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34 million, up from 295,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $693.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $99.2. About 31,259 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 13/03/2018 – DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sources Of Distribution; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q EPS $2.77; 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 989,329 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 291 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 6,265 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 23,194 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.04% or 49,875 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Swiss Bancorp holds 0% or 13,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 2,360 shares. 95 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Geode Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) or 85,236 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 2,717 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Mason Street Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 4,760 shares stake. Mangrove owns 300,791 shares.

More notable recent Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary June 30, 2018 Assets Under Management – PR Newswire” on July 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary December 31, 2018 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 221,415 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 138,522 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 60,036 shares. Hood River Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.84% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Paloma Prns Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Fund Sa reported 170,145 shares. Tci Wealth stated it has 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Aqr Cap Lc holds 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 50,200 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated holds 3,698 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Pnc Fincl Grp reported 2,054 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Prudential Fin Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 73,455 shares.