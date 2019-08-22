As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Market Valuation Rose, Greenwich Wealth Management Cut Its Position by $668,100; Hap Trading Has Raised Stake in Amarin Plc (Call) (AMRN)

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 73,751 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (Call) (AMRN) by 1957.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 60,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 1.76 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6.69 million were reported by Blackrock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 15,377 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 42,800 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Com owns 24,064 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1,303 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Citadel Advsrs reported 275,125 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 0% stake. Susquehanna Intll Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 174,666 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated stated it has 454,981 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 45,201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Engaged Ltd Liability Com has invested 15.62% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Impinj Inc by 48,410 shares to 73,790 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 267,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,936 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (Put) (NYSE:DHI).