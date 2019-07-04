As Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Market Valuation Rose, Mkp Capital Management Cut Position; Tanaka Capital Management Has Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 450,494 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE FOLLOWS AMAZON WITH ASSISTANT FEATURES FOR CHILDREN; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON SAYS EXTENDS ELIGIBILITY FOR DISCOUNTED PRIME MEMBERSHIP TO INCLUDE QUALIFYING RECIPIENTS OF MEDICAID; 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 19/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Hits 100 Million Prime Customers; 27/04/2018 – Podcast: The Information’s 411 – Fulfilled by Amazon; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time.’ Via @DelRey:

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27M for 12.28 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Rent-A-Center (RCII) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ECB Hints at Rate Cut, Will Fed Follow Suit? Likely Gainers – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tackle Market Volatility With These 5 Low-Beta Stocks – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Merian Glob (Uk) Limited reported 0.06% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Bridgeway Capital Management holds 148,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Brandes Invest Partners LP has invested 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Us Savings Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 302 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 138,522 shares. Landscape Management Limited Liability Corp owns 201,833 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 0% or 559,178 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Campbell Invest Adviser reported 12,053 shares. Moreover, Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Whittier holds 0% or 1,125 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Must-Own Stocks Surging Higher – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, FB, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Kills Spark, Its Answer to Pinterest and Instagram – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APA, AMZN, BKNG – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, LEN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.