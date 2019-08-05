As Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Mkp Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Penn Davis Mcfarland Trimmed Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake as Share Value Declined

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 5,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 167,835 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23M, down from 173,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 5.60M shares traded or 26.39% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 729,513 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandes Prtnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 36,998 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 60,043 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% or 6.39M shares. Moreover, James Inv Rech Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Water Island Llc holds 0.64% or 508,041 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Connor Clark Lunn Invest has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Sei Investments invested in 0% or 33,096 shares. Axa holds 0% or 46,700 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.08% or 257,366 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Management invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 197 shares stake. Ameritas Partners Inc has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 6,111 shares in its portfolio. 138,522 are held by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27 million for 11.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,587 shares to 185,368 shares, valued at $12.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44 million for 18.23 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

