As Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Stock Declined, Holder Towle & Co Cut Position by $10.36 Million; Coe Capital Management Has Lifted Target (TGT) Stake by $1.00 Million

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 152.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 12,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,806 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 8,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $86.4. About 4.36 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $504.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 308,099 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 16/05/2018 – Verition Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Renewable Energy; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 240 shares to 1,609 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 16,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,410 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.59 earnings per share, down 175.64% or $1.37 from last year’s $0.78 per share. After $-1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.85% EPS growth.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 315,514 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $21.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 25,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).