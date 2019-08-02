As Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Share Value Declined, Holder Towle & Co Has Lowered Stake by $10.36 Million; Merck & Co New (MRK) Holder Mathes Company Lowered Its Position by $502,150

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co New (MRK) by 27.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 15,917 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 21,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.71. About 723,626 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 24/05/2018 – EISAI – FDA HAS INDICATED THAT EXTENSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE IS NEEDED TO ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME FOR REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SEES VARIOUS OPTIONS POSSIBLE FOR CONS HEALTH; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q EPS 27c; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MAXIMUM OF UP TO $3.97 BLN FOR ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES ASSOCIATED WITH SALES OF LENVIMA

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 15,300 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 7,600 shares to 26,270 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 408,757 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 1.74 million shares. Oakwood Cap Lc Ca reported 83,707 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel reported 24,240 shares. Ameritas Investment, Nebraska-based fund reported 109,936 shares. Essex Financial Svcs reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). C Worldwide Gp Holdings A S has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). National Registered Investment Advisor holds 1.05% or 22,755 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg Company owns 0.56% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1,180 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma stated it has 6,573 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Washington Cap Mgmt Inc holds 27,794 shares. Vestor Ltd Liability Co holds 1,212 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 160,512 shares stake. 13,283 are owned by Sterling Invest Management Inc. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.03% or 8,768 shares.

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.59 earnings per share, down 175.64% or $1.37 from last year’s $0.78 per share. After $-1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.85% EPS growth.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 25,527 shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $53.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 1.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) or 138,607 shares. 489 are owned by Smart Portfolios Limited. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 19,494 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Arosa Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 482,158 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Ent Corporation holds 0% or 504 shares. Merian (Uk) holds 0.06% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) or 278,183 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 56,685 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Hennessy holds 0.11% or 108,600 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Management Communication has invested 0.02% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 40,424 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 25,385 shares. Swiss Bank holds 0% or 61,200 shares in its portfolio.