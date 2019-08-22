As Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Market Valuation Declined, Towle & Co Has Cut Its Holding by $10.36 Million; Servicenow (NOW) Stock Value Rose While Dragoneer Investment Group Cut by $4.31 Million Its Stake

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.83B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $10.5 during the last trading session, reaching $265.78. About 1.84M shares traded or 13.00% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.41M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 808,739 shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 16/05/2018 – Verition Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Renewable Energy; 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceNow -5% despite Q2 beats – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 57% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Still Reigns As Target, Lowe’s Both Exceed Earnings Expectations – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc accumulated 55,941 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0% or 325 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Company invested in 10,668 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Schroder Management Gru holds 0% or 7,687 shares. Moreover, Seatown Holdg Pte has 0.12% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 4,177 shares. 1,286 are held by Sigma Planning Corporation. First Advisors Lp reported 0.13% stake. Riverpark Capital Management Lc holds 37,502 shares. Dnb Asset As accumulated 19,247 shares. D E Shaw & Com Inc invested in 4,610 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin accumulated 3.63 million shares or 0.48% of the stock. Qci Asset Management New York invested in 1.61% or 66,323 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.03% or 1,170 shares. The Virginia-based Foxhaven Asset Mngmt LP has invested 5.96% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Css Limited Liability Corp Il holds 0.05% or 3,139 shares in its portfolio.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 1.28M shares to 9.02M shares, valued at $116.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13M for 288.89 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has invested 0.02% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has 11,144 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorp, a Switzerland-based fund reported 61,200 shares. Amer Century Inc owns 247,220 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Communication reported 45,729 shares. 1,648 are owned by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. First Hawaiian Retail Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 11,360 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 306,760 shares. 81,710 are owned by Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Mgmt Lp. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc reported 818,976 shares. Piedmont Investment, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,463 shares. Cipher Capital LP owns 35,603 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 12,802 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $879.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 315,514 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $21.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 36,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What to Watch When Renewable Energy Group Reports Q1 Earnings – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on November 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Renewable Energy Group’s (NASDAQ:REGI) Share Price Deserve to Gain 60%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Renewable Energy Group, Inc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.