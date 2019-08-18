As Renasant (RNST) Shares Rose, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Increased Its Stake; Spirit Of America Management Stake in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Has Increased as Share Price Declined

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Renasant Corp (RNST) by 134.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 10,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 17,459 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Renasant Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 139,711 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 02/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on Renasant Corporation’s Acquisition of Brand Group Holdings, Inc; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME TRANSACTION COSTS, MERGER IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO RENASANT’S ESTIMATED EARNINGS; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – MERGER EXPECTED TO HAVE A SUBSTANTIAL POSITIVE LONG-TERM IMPACT ON RENASANT; 24/04/2018 – RENASANT 1Q EPS 68C, EST. 68C; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Renasant; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT SAYS DEAL EXPECTED TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT & BRAND GROUP HOLDINGS, REPORT MERGER PACT; 24/04/2018 – Renasant Corporation Announces Dividend Increase And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Waycaster Promoted To Chief Executive Officer For Renasant; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – PROPOSED MERGER HAS BEEN APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY BY EACH COMPANY’S BOARD

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 142.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 497,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 845,823 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 348,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 3.52M shares traded or 24.78% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 17,300 shares to 882,656 shares, valued at $25.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,600 shares, and cut its stake in Sprague Resources Lp (NYSE:SRLP).

