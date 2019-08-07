As Renasant (RNST) Share Value Rose, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Boosted Position; Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Boosted Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Renasant Corp (RNST) by 134.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 10,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 17,459 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Renasant Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.03. About 81,911 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 30/04/2018 – WAYCASTER PROMOTED TO CEO FOR RENASANT; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – ONE INDEPENDENT BRAND DIRECTOR WILL BE APPOINTED TO BOTH RENASANT CORPORATION AND RENASANT BANK BOARDS; 02/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on Renasant Corporation’s Acquisition of Brand Group Holdings, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Renasant 1Q EPS 69c; 24/04/2018 – RENASANT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.20/SHARE FROM $0.19; EST. $0.19; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT & BRAND GROUP HOLDINGS, REPORT MERGER PACT; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION CURRENTLY VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $452.9 MLN; 21/05/2018 – RENASANT CORP SAYS ON MAY 16, BOARD EXPANDED ITS SIZE BY ONE TO 14 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – MERGER EXPECTED TO HAVE A SUBSTANTIAL POSITIVE LONG-TERM IMPACT ON RENASANT; 29/03/2018 – Renasant Corp Announces Definitive Merger Agreement with Brand Group Holdings Inc. – Transcript

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 333 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 20,227 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.02 million, up from 19,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1786.66. About 2.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – The Disruptive Effect of Amazon Prime on UK Retail 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Pay is Just the Ticket for London Theatre Direct!; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS `EXPECTS TO BE SCRUTINIZED’; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 50,100 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Copper Miners Etf by 497,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,242 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ).

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp Com (NYSE:APA) by 9,442 shares to 3,363 shares, valued at $117,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,777 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Capital Mgmt owns 5,870 shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership stated it has 7,558 shares. Summit Fincl Strategies Inc has 323 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Regent Management Limited Com has invested 2.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Noven Financial Gru holds 183 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Freestone Lc reported 1.13% stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc owns 791 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Green Valley Investors Ltd Co owns 139,253 shares or 12.66% of their US portfolio. The California-based Oakmont has invested 14.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mirae Asset Investments Co Ltd reported 184,521 shares stake. 1,242 were reported by Cutter Brokerage Incorporated. Meritage Portfolio has invested 2.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 492 shares. 735,592 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Firsthand Management Inc accumulated 6,000 shares.