As Renasant Com (RNST) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake; As Accenture Plc (ACN) Share Value Rose, Marshall Wace Llp Trimmed by $82.16 Million Its Stake

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Renasant Corp Com (RNST) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 28,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 81,065 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 109,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Renasant Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.21. About 68,021 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 30/04/2018 – WAYCASTER PROMOTED TO CEO FOR RENASANT; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION CURRENTLY VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $452.9 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Renasant Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNST); 28/03/2018 – Renasant Corporation and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement; 30/04/2018 – RENASANT NAMES CFO KEVIN D. CHAPMAN TO ADDED COO POST; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT & BRAND GROUP HOLDINGS, REPORT MERGER PACT; 11/05/2018 – RENASANT CORP RNST.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT SAYS DEAL EXPECTED TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 19/03/2018 – Renasant Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 26-27; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION’S FINAL PRICING IS CONTINGENT (AND SUBJECT TO REDUCTION ONLY) UPON BRAND’S DIVESTITURE OF CERTAIN ASSETS

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 466,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 10,658 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 477,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $195.72. About 577,894 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 13,208 shares to 17,284 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 3,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Analysts await Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. RNST’s profit will be $43.72 million for 11.07 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Renasant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.54% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “FirstBank sheds half its mortgage business – Nashville Business Journal” on April 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Renasant (RNST) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Renasant (RNST) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Renasant Corporation (RNST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.61 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.