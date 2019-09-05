As Renasant Com (RNST) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Lowered by $942,150 Its Holding; Forte Capital Raised Its Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $433,125 as Valuation Declined

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 2.32M shares traded or 8.41% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Renasant Corp Com (RNST) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 28,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 81,065 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 109,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Renasant Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.11. About 96,077 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 30/04/2018 – Waycaster Promoted To Chief Executive Officer For Renasant; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION CURRENTLY VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $452.9 MLN; 02/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON RENASANT CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF BRAND GROUP HOLDINGS, INC; 09/03/2018 Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT SAYS DEAL EXPECTED TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – RENASANT CORP SAYS ON MAY 16, BOARD EXPANDED ITS SIZE BY ONE TO 14 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Renasant Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 26-27; 29/03/2018 – Renasant Corp Announces Definitive Merger Agreement with Brand Group Holdings Inc. – Transcript; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION’S FINAL PRICING IS CONTINGENT (AND SUBJECT TO REDUCTION ONLY) UPON BRAND’S DIVESTITURE OF CERTAIN ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – PROPOSED MERGER HAS BEEN APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY BY EACH COMPANY’S BOARD

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Lc reported 111,171 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Com has 96,132 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fdx Advsr has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Winslow Evans And Crocker has 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.93 million were accumulated by Northern Tru. British Columbia Mgmt invested in 45,172 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Prudential Fin reported 223,104 shares. Catalyst Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 24,400 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Conning accumulated 4,363 shares. Stelac Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 1,480 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Ltd has 16,339 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md owns 17.96M shares.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $277.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,348 shares to 43,007 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. RNST’s profit will be $43.70 million for 10.70 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Renasant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.54% negative EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (NYSE:EPR) by 19,725 shares to 32,960 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 63,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Mid America Apartmen Reit (NYSE:MAA).