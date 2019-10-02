As Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Valuation Rose, Prospector Partners Lowered Stake by $1.59 Million; Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Stock Value Rose While Cincinnati Financial Has Cut Its Position by $2.77 Million

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 11,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.34M, down from 88,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $242.5. About 675,372 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 182,084 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.41M, down from 191,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $186.47. About 106,127 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 419.23% or $2.18 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $119.24 million for 17.27 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual EPS reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.51% negative EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $729.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc by 23,900 shares to 127,708 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 60,000 shares to 422,554 shares, valued at $87.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Ord (NYSE:TJX) by 410,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Ord (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40M for 22.13 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

