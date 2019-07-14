As Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Stock Rose, Mutual Of America Capital Management Increased Holding by $326,898; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Valuation Rose, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Raised Holding by $1.11 Million

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. (RNR) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 2,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,469 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 35,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $183.95. About 248,661 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 31.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 97.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,354 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 14,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 5.53M shares traded or 4.37% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares were bought by Stratton John G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Associate Lc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 268,806 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 597,249 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 104,905 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc has invested 0.24% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 586,754 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. 10.15M are owned by Macquarie Group Limited. Virtu Financial Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pggm Invs has 225,745 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sirios Limited Partnership stated it has 1.19M shares. Invest Of America reported 3,343 shares stake. 40,500 are held by Amer Assets Inv Mgmt Ltd. Cordasco Networks invested 0.3% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 1.93M were reported by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Company owns 14,807 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Town Country National Bank & Trust Tru Company Dba First Bankers Tru Company invested in 49,898 shares or 1.9% of the stock.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 5,000 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $269,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,000 shares, and cut its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (NYSE:KOP).

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) by 16,588 shares to 88,235 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) by 76,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,189 shares, and cut its stake in Ingredion Inc. (NYSE:INGR).