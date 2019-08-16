As Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Shares Rose, Moon Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $19.52 Million; Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Lowered Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $482,532 as Stock Value Declined

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 136 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 17,619 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 billion, up from 17,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $189.88. About 117,962 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 83,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28M, down from 86,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $143.85. About 3.82 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass National Bank Incorporated accumulated 4,691 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.05% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 12 shares. Geode Cap Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 450,459 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 28,427 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Lc reported 0.04% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Bessemer Gru Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested in 2,016 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.18% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Capital Ww Investors reported 0.06% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). State Street Corporation owns 2.14M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Vernon Inv Mgmt Ltd Com reported 18,373 shares. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 0% or 12,378 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.03% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 85 shares to 10,419 shares, valued at $1.68B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,865 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RenaissanceRe Celebrates 25th Anniversary – Business Wire” on June 14, 2018. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RenaissanceRe Holdings: This 5.75% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 23, 2018.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren’t Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Slack: Less Interesting As A Standalone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Management Incorporated reported 9,167 shares stake. Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 7,572 shares. Marco Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,095 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 632 shares. Df Dent And Inc accumulated 2,248 shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank stated it has 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hengehold Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,200 shares. 5,524 are owned by Campbell Com Investment Adviser Ltd. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.12% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 120,680 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Blue Edge Capital Lc holds 3,623 shares or 0% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Inc accumulated 0.1% or 3,617 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation has 0.24% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 185,430 shares. 6,981 are held by Fiduciary Trust Com.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 399.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.