As Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Moon Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; As Exxon (XOM) Valuation Rose, Chemung Canal Trust Company Upped Position by $412,240

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 136 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,619 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53B, up from 17,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $186.19. About 236,198 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 31.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 5,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,924 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, up from 84,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Greenlight Re: To Invest Or Not To Invest (With David Einhorn), That’s The Question – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) CEO Kevin O’Donnell on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RenaissanceRe to Promote Matthew Neuber to Corporate Treasurer – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RenaissanceRe Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RenaissanceRe Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $367.9 Million, or $8.35 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders of $212.6 Million, or $4.78 Per Diluted Common Share – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited owns 9,290 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 261,531 shares. 7,018 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. First Republic Mngmt holds 3,594 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 9,302 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Lord Abbett Co Lc invested 0.33% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Moreover, Bessemer Inc has 0% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Us Bancorporation De invested in 7,245 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank stated it has 4,691 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc reported 34,484 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Lc has 0.01% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) invested 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 898 shares to 35,059 shares, valued at $2.44 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 85 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,419 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why Exxon Stock Is a No-Brainer for Long-Term Investors – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.