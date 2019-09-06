As Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Share Value Rose, Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Decreased by $3.89 Million Its Holding; As Atlantic Pwr (AT) Market Value Rose, Mangrove Partners Trimmed Its Position by $2.88 Million

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 27,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 115,621 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59M, down from 142,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $188.57. About 164,684 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.31. About 68,117 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER – REPRICING OF $510 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT ITS UNIT; 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12; 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M; 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is GrubHub Inc (GRUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RenaissanceRe Announces Estimated Net Negative Impact from Third Quarter 2018 Catastrophe Events; Expects to Report Modest Profit for the Quarter – businesswire.com” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s (NYSE:RNR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, up 419.23% or $2.18 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $119.24M for 17.46 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual earnings per share reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.51% negative EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 46,360 shares to 239,145 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 186,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 124,237 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Co owns 82 shares. Principal Fin Group owns 186,614 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 10,907 shares. Shelton Mgmt owns 406 shares. Shine Advisory Services Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 193 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 64,847 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 3,696 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 358,021 were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership. Stifel Fincl Corporation has 10,770 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 3,182 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 384,995 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Mellon reported 1.08M shares. 69,800 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 10,898 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Liability, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 190,816 shares. Prelude Cap Limited holds 0% or 4,359 shares in its portfolio. American Century Cos holds 34,334 shares. Interest Grp invested in 0% or 69,217 shares. Peak Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). 232,700 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Blackrock owns 5.59M shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Prudential Incorporated reported 73,585 shares stake. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 690,949 shares stake.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 471,695 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 33,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Ramaco Res Inc.