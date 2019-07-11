As Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Arga Investment Management LP Cut Stake by $1.39 Million; Legal & General Group Plc Raised Ares Cap (ARCC) Position by $3.32 Million as Shares Rose

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 195,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.52 million, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 629,891 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 9,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,241 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.46 million, down from 221,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $183.26. About 221,295 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 31.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 28,889 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 186,614 were reported by Principal Grp. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 115,621 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Us Bancshares De, Minnesota-based fund reported 7,245 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 24,475 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 12,378 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridges Invest Mngmt holds 2,040 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 64,847 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Company invested in 3,727 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moon Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 186,588 shares. First Republic Management reported 3,594 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial Corp reported 10,770 shares. 772,700 were accumulated by International Invsts. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 39,265 shares.

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 38.81% or $2.03 from last year’s $5.23 per share. RNR’s profit will be $141.30 million for 14.32 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 481,475 shares to 508,925 shares, valued at $36.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 28,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Mondaq.com which released: “Bermuda Public Companies Update â€“ January 2019 – Corporate/Commercial Law – Bermuda – Mondaq News Alerts” on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) CEO Kevin O’Donnell on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RenaissanceRe Holdings: This 5.75% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RenaissanceRe Continues To Do Things Its Own Way – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $101,711 activity. $81,045 worth of stock was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital: A 10.2% Yield At An Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on October 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ares Capital Corp: Admit It, Smart Investors Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on December 23, 2018. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 17th – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 7th – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 1.16M shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $50.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 29,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 774,377 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Services Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 15,930 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.15% or 494,043 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Investment reported 16,760 shares stake. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Incorporated Oh has invested 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 126,010 are owned by Seabridge Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Webster Bank & Trust N A accumulated 1,374 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 16,739 shares. Us Bank De holds 65,128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fernwood Limited Liability reported 111,242 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership holds 546,766 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1.17M shares. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 10,326 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 10,510 shares. Hudock Grp Ltd Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,900 shares.