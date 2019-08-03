As Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Share Price Rose, Moon Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $19.52 Million; Private Advisor Group Has Raised Its Position in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by $487,512 as Stock Price Declined

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 136 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 17,619 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 billion, up from 17,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $182.54. About 295,582 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 78.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 6,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 14,945 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 8,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.06. About 3.30 million shares traded or 27.47% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Senior Secured Notes Of Microchip Technology; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Gets U.S. Antitrust Clearance for Microsemi Buy; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – MICROSEMI DEAL CLOSE REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN OTHER CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING APPROVAL BY TAIWAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 30 shares to 69,864 shares, valued at $3.25B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,486 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 7,952 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability invested in 0% or 26,298 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 10,750 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Interocean Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). 5,371 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd. Raymond James & Associate reported 1,689 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,606 are owned by Zeke Cap Advisors Lc. New York-based D E Shaw & Communication Inc has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 773,329 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Limited owns 3,182 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,468 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com reported 7,030 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Lc reported 0.04% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. to Acquire Tokio Millennium Re in $1.5 Billion Transaction – Business Wire” on October 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “RenaissanceRe (RNR) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RenaissanceRe Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TimesSquare Issues Letter to RenaissanceRe Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) CEO Kevin O’Donnell on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. The insider CHAPMAN MATTHEW W sold $424,246.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microchip: An Undervalued Stock Offering Low Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microchip: Undervalued On Microcontroller Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Microchip Technology Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip (MCHP) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.