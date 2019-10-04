As Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Share Price Rose, Holder Northern Trust Has Raised Its Position; Rafferty Asset Management Raised Baidu (BIDU) Stake by $864,747; Share Price Declined

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 16,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 460,850 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.04 million, up from 444,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $192.34. About 121,494 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 62.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 7,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 19,240 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, up from 11,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $104.11. About 946,638 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold RNR shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 9,481 shares. Diamond Hill Management, Ohio-based fund reported 408,309 shares. Prospector Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 4.45% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 182,084 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 15,190 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 41,599 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 11,688 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Pa holds 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) or 29,948 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.03% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0.07% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). 32,050 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Eulav Asset Management holds 49,900 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 30,865 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Commerce Limited. Hm Payson And Communications accumulated 0% or 116 shares.

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TimesSquare Issues Letter to RenaissanceRe Board of Directors – Business Wire” on October 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greenlight Re: To Invest Or Not To Invest (With David Einhorn), That’s The Question – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RenaissanceRe’s (RNR) Earnings Surpass in Q2, Decline Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “A.M. Best Places Credit Ratings of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review with Developing Implications – Business Wire” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $421.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 14,379 shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $472.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 19,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,059 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $5.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 117,971 shares to 390,463 shares, valued at $34.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ILF) by 208,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,605 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “Alibaba, Baidu, Other China Stocks Off on Report U.S. Mulling Investment Limits – TheStreet.com” on September 29, 2019, also Ibtimes.com with their article: “Is the Chinese Government Tightening Its Grip on Alibaba? – International Business Times” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Play The Upcoming China Meltup – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Explainer: What delisting Chinese firms from US stock markets could mean – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: BABA, JD, BIDU, SNAP, PYPL – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.