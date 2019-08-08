As Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Share Price Rose, Holder Arga Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake; Schaller Investment Group Has Decreased Its Yelp (YELP) Holding by $2.55 Million as Shares Declined

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 990,398 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files EU complaint over Google dominance; 08/05/2018 – Google Takes On Yelp by Adding Personalized Features to Maps; 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $179M-$188M; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Rev $943M-$967M; 11/05/2018 – Yelp: Investors, Management Share ‘a Bit of Caution’ — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – YELP SEES 2Q REV. $230M TO $233M, EST. $231.1M; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 9,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 212,241 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.46 million, down from 221,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $188.6. About 92,014 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 0.02% or 10.89M shares. Cipher Lp invested in 64,459 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd reported 280,126 shares. Numerixs stated it has 15,792 shares. Parametrica Mngmt Limited owns 7,709 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.01% stake. 66,806 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 320,966 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qs Investors holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 182,395 shares. Creative Planning has 8,468 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Waddell Reed Financial has 384,767 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 2,171 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd invested in 0% or 17,797 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 1.18 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 8,172 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 31,431 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 250,132 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 21,442 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 24,845 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 7,245 shares. American Century invested 0.03% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Lagoda Invest Lp stated it has 34,335 shares. 11,451 are owned by Panagora Asset Management Incorporated. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested 0.04% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). 11,300 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 57,632 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Alabama-based Regions Financial has invested 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Cwm Ltd Com has 0% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.73 earnings per share, up 425.00% or $2.21 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $120.56M for 17.27 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual earnings per share reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.89% negative EPS growth.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19,259 shares to 338,409 shares, valued at $29.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 481,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 508,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

