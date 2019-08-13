As Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Market Valuation Rose, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Cut Its Position by $4.05 Million; As Take (TTWO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Tiger Eye Capital Cut Its Stake

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 28,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The hedge fund held 68,698 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86M, down from 96,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $190.08. About 123,163 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 86.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 210,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 33,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 243,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $127.51. About 948,453 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 23,627 shares to 690,184 shares, valued at $12.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 79,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,526 shares, and has risen its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 40,279 shares to 42,289 shares, valued at $14.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

