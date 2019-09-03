As Renaissancere Holdings Limited (RNR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Johnson Investment Counsel Has Lowered by $590,304 Its Holding; As Deere & Co (DE) Market Valuation Rose, Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Decreased by $1.75 Million Its Position

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $150.9. About 890,357 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Limited (RNR) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 42,544 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 46,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $6.98 during the last trading session, reaching $187.53. About 125,069 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $675.03M for 17.47 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com owns 1,210 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smithfield holds 3,355 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Mgmt Lc holds 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 3,800 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 9,650 were reported by Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt. Indiana Mngmt Co has 0.11% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,327 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru, a Maine-based fund reported 968,812 shares. 1,971 are held by Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research Incorporated. Ipswich Invest Mgmt has 1,285 shares. Moreover, Farmers Commercial Bank has 0.2% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Markel Corporation accumulated 1.01 million shares or 2.69% of the stock. Freestone Ltd Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 35 shares.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 15,565 shares to 121,080 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 4,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Class B.

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, up 419.23% or $2.18 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $119.24 million for 17.36 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual earnings per share reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd holds 33,167 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 110 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 12,551 shares. 191,034 were accumulated by Prospector Ptnrs Lc. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 2,468 shares. Sei Invs Co has invested 0.02% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Limited has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Aqr Limited Co has 0.04% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 254,118 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 7,522 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn has 185,090 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Cap World Investors accumulated 1.67M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bridges Investment reported 2,040 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsrs LP stated it has 64,938 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has 1.28 million shares.