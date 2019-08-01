As Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Share Value Rose, Northpointe Capital Raised Position by $2.22 Million; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Continues to Hold Stake in Paccar (PCAR)

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 103.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 24,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 48,440 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 23,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 15,857 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 5,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 81,433 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, up from 76,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.23. About 74,675 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Co invested in 0% or 24 shares. Heartland Advsr accumulated 0.02% or 3,177 shares. Euclidean Technologies Management Ltd invested 2% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 81,726 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 6.32M shares. 793,044 are held by Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Co. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 28,147 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh invested 1.02% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). 5,583 are owned by Argi Inv Svcs Ltd Co. Johnson Counsel holds 0.03% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) or 15,985 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 585,493 shares. 1,286 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 84,012 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,559 shares.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 301,697 shares to 31,022 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,489 shares, and cut its stake in Highpoint Res Corp.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider DANFORTH DAVID J sold $197,383. Davila Marco A. sold $506,485 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on Wednesday, February 13. ARMSTRONG RONALD E also sold $1.04M worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares. HUBBARD TODD R also sold $53,915 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on Tuesday, February 5. Quinn T. Kyle sold $671,666 worth of stock.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 435,050 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 9,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,241 shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc.