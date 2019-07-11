As Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Cut Its Holding; Salem Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by $4.43 Million

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 42,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,552 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $113.83. About 103,613 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,145 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.09M, down from 173,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $91.12. About 3,532 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 13,650 shares to 68,791 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $845,100. $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. On Friday, February 1 Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 29,621 shares. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 26.85 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 26,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Merchants reported 63,352 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr has 0.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd owns 115,785 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Lynch & Associates In holds 103,706 shares or 3.58% of its portfolio. Putnam Ltd Llc owns 2.91M shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. 62,997 are owned by Hills Financial Bank Trust Company. Trustmark Retail Bank Department has invested 0.86% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meristem Family Wealth accumulated 0.21% or 5,949 shares. Asset Management reported 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brandywine Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 643 shares. Spectrum Group invested in 0.29% or 9,185 shares. 28,592 were reported by Telemus Capital Limited Company. Susquehanna Int Llp has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 403,440 shares.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 25,195 shares to 96,288 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 80,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.64 EPS, down 14.84% or $0.46 from last year’s $3.1 per share. RS’s profit will be $177.49 million for 8.63 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual EPS reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.